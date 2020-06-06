Security beefed up at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia to check signs of protest
New Delhi: As Delhi police is busy presenting charge-sheets in the court in north-east Delhi riots, security has been stepped up at places like Shaheen bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi to check any signs of protests.
During the lockdown period Delhi police has made multiple arrests across Delhi including Jamia Millia student Safoora Zargar who is pregnant. Many of the accused arrested for December 15 violence or Jafrabad sit in protest were later arrested for North East Delhi riots that took place in February in which more than 53 people died. Stringent UAPA has been slapped against many. Many activists and students have demanded release of Safoora Zargar who is 21 weeks pregnant and is lodged in Tihar jail. She has been denied bail on Thursday.
A tent has come up at Shaheen bagh where policemen could be seen sitting and keeping a vigil. A contingent of Delhi Police which has been deployed is keeping a close watch for any probability of protests over the arrest to come up at the site. The area, which became the epicentre of protests against CAA, was closed for vehicular traffic between December 2019 to February as protestors blocked the road to express their anger against the Act.
Police force could also be seen near holy Family hospital just walking distance from Jamia Millia Islamia university.
Police have also been monitoring social media platforms as well.
The move by Delhi police to deploy a contingent comes as a precautionary measure to rule out any possibility of protest at the site. Earlier, the women sat on the longest sit in protest at Shaheen bagh in the country for 101 days.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Send remaining migrant workers home in 15 days'5 Jun 2020 7:45 PM GMT
New SOP: Patients must be transferred to triage area within...5 Jun 2020 7:31 PM GMT
Team formed to ensure timely delivery of test results5 Jun 2020 7:29 PM GMT
Noida and Ghaziabad to retest private lab samples found...5 Jun 2020 7:28 PM GMT
More than half in home-isolation5 Jun 2020 7:25 PM GMT