Security beefed up at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia to check signs of protest

New Delhi: As Delhi police is busy presenting charge-sheets in the court in north-east Delhi riots, security has been stepped up at places like Shaheen bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi to check any signs of protests.



During the lockdown period Delhi police has made multiple arrests across Delhi including Jamia Millia student Safoora Zargar who is pregnant. Many of the accused arrested for December 15 violence or Jafrabad sit in protest were later arrested for North East Delhi riots that took place in February in which more than 53 people died. Stringent UAPA has been slapped against many. Many activists and students have demanded release of Safoora Zargar who is 21 weeks pregnant and is lodged in Tihar jail. She has been denied bail on Thursday.

A tent has come up at Shaheen bagh where policemen could be seen sitting and keeping a vigil. A contingent of Delhi Police which has been deployed is keeping a close watch for any probability of protests over the arrest to come up at the site. The area, which became the epicentre of protests against CAA, was closed for vehicular traffic between December 2019 to February as protestors blocked the road to express their anger against the Act.

Police force could also be seen near holy Family hospital just walking distance from Jamia Millia Islamia university.

Police have also been monitoring social media platforms as well.

The move by Delhi police to deploy a contingent comes as a precautionary measure to rule out any possibility of protest at the site. Earlier, the women sat on the longest sit in protest at Shaheen bagh in the country for 101 days.