Security beefed up at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia ahead of polls

New Delhi: Ahead of polls, Delhi Police and paramilitary companies have been deployed in Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, which is an active protest sites. The senior police officers are keeping a tab on the developments by monitoring the areas under their jurisdiction in South East Delhi.



Asked how are the arrangements at Shaheen Bagh polling booths and Jamia Nagar, a senior police officer said, "Adequate arrangements have been made not only at the protest sites but also in other vulnerable areas. Paramilitary and police force have been deployed according to the need. There has been no problem at the protest site for the election officers who have already stationed themselves at polling booths a the day before Delhi goes to polls."

In Okhla constituency, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan is up against Parvez Hashmi of Congress and Brahm Singh of BJP. Meanwhile, the women protesters of Shaheen Bagh had said that they are going to vote in 'shifts'. "Saturday is a big day. We will definitely go to vote but in shifts making sure than the protest site is not left vacant or with a minimal number," said a woman protester.

Armed men in uniform were seen standing at a different location in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar. The protest site also becomes sensitive as in the past a gunman had opened fire at Shaheen Bagh but no one was injured. He was later arrested and the weapon was recovered.

The Election commission team has already visited Shaheen Bagh and made observations. A large number of women were present at Shaheen Bagh protest site on Friday evening. Checking squads have already been formed at Shaheen

Bagh where the volunteers both men and women are seen frisking the visitors including the protesters themselves. A media help desk is also formed by Shaheen Bagh so that any media who come to cover the protest is registered. This move comes up after a YouTuber Gunja Kapoor was held by women protesters after she was caught concealing her identity with a burqa

and secretly filming the protesters.