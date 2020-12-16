Security beefed up as farmers call to block Chilla

New Delhi: With protesting farmers having threatened to block the key Chilla border point between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday once again, the Delhi Police have once again stepped up security at the borders as thousands of farmers continue to join the protests every day.



Police said that they have now divided the protest area at the Singhu border into different zones for better crowd management.

"Multiple layers have been placed to ensure no untoward incident takes place," the official said. As per Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), Jitendra Kumar Meena, the situation has been peaceful and they have made elaborate security arrangements.

"We have divided the protest area into zones where officers have been given an area where they are providing security," the official said. As per officials, barricading has also been done and COVID-19 precautions are being followed. "We are also keeping tabs on anti-social elements," the official said. The barricading includes trucks, cement trucks, iron barricades. Horses have also now been brought in for patrolling.

Several borders of the Delhi-NCR remained closed on Tuesday due to the ongoing protest. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara & Bhopra borders," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

In another tweet, police said," Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders.

Both carriageways of the Chilla border point were recently reopened for traffic.

Meanwhile, the protest against the Centre's new farm laws looks set to intensify further as more farmers are expected to join the ongoing agitation at Delhi's border points to press for their demands.

Over 2,000 women from the families of those protesting at the Singhu border here are set to join the demonstration in the coming days.

Farmer leaders said they were making arrangements for the women coming from different parts of Punjab. Tents are being put up, separate langar is being planned, and extra temporary toilets are being arranged, they added.

With farmers from different states camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points for over two weeks to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September, several roads have been closed, and commuters advised to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.