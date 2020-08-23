Section of Ggm flyover collapses

Gurugram: In a horrific disaster, as reported, a section of a 6-km-long flyover where construction

work was underway collapsed in Gurugram on Saturday night.

As reported by a news network, two people are believed to be injured and they have been taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, cops have cordoned off the accident site on the usually busy Sohna Road.

"Slab of elevated corridor Sohna rd Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at site," Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the Public Works Department charge, tweeted. It has been raining in Gurugram for some days. A portion of one of the busiest roads had caved in after nearly 2 days of torrential rain on Thursday. agency inputs