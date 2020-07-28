Second attempt at mock tests marred by complaints of technical glitches

new delhi: The Delhi University on Monday went for a second attempt at conducting mock tests for the online open book examinations (OBEs), set to begin on August 10, however, it was marred by multiple complaints of technical glitches and website errors from students yet again.



Abhishek, a final year student from Ramjas College, shared the picture of the mock test website showing an error. "This is my tenth attempt to log in and I am still receiving this error. I feel this is some kind of joke," he said in frustration.

Numerous students narrated similar ordeals, adding that they were getting more anxious about how the final exams would be conducted. "What will happen during the open book exams," asked Abhishek. Meanwhile, a student shared the questions they were asked to answer for their exams. Questions ranged from 'Write a short note on a topic of your choice from your syllabus' to 'What is the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on your study? Please describe.'

"This is the question paper for sixth semester English honours," said a student jokingly. Many students said they also were asked similar questions. "They have to really be kidding us if that's how the actual OBE paper is going to look like," said Priya, a final-year English honours student.

Meanwhile, protests against the online examination mode continued with students of organisations like the Students Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students Association (AISA) protesting on Monday in front of the HRD Ministry building in Delhi.

SFI President Sumit Kataria said that the MHRD Secretary and government authorities had shown no interest in engaging with the student community and listening to their grievances. The SFI, in a statement, said that the MHRD Secretary had refused to engage in deliberations, citing that the matter was already being heard by a court here.

Students have been raising their voices against online examinations, with many students in Kashmir and Assam, not being able to access the technology required for the OBEs. Meanwhile, the DU Teachers' Association (DUTA) received mails throughout the day from students who faced difficulties, said Treasurer Dr Abha Dev Habib. Dean of Examinations, Vinay Gupta for unreachable for a comment on the problems faced by students despite repeated attempts.