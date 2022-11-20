SEC finalises 42 centres for counting of votes on Dec 7

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections will be held on December 7 at 42 centres finalised by the State Election Commission here, according to an official statement. The identified centres will also be used to impart training on the use of Electronic Voting Machines, roles and responsibilities of various electoral functionaries such as sector officers, polling officials etc, it added. The Commission has already deployed master trainers for this purpose, it added.

The SEC has finalised list of 42 counting centres/strong rooms in consultation with respective district election officers/ returning officers, it said.

According to past practice, these selected counting centres are located in various government educational institutions such as ITIs, schools etc, it said.

The strong rooms shall be used for safe and secure storage of EVMs, it said.