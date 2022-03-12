'SEC acting under Centre's pressure bad for democracy, allow civic polls'

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MCD elections take place in the capital, saying postponing polls weakens the democratic system. The chief minister also asked the State Election Commissioner to not "buckle" under pressure and tell the world whether he was being "threatened or lured".



His remarks came after the Delhi State Election Commission sought the advice of legal experts on whether it can still hold polls for the three municipal corporations here following a communication from the L-G about the Union government's intention to unify the civic bodies in the Capital.

The Commission, after receiving the communication, had deferred the announcement of poll dates for the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

"This move has raised concern among the people of Delhi. They have started to worry about their democratic systems even after being residents of the capital. They want to know the reasons why the BJP-led central government did not merge the MCDs in the last 7-8 years of being in power.

People think the unification excuse is a "farce", Kejriwal said and alleged that the BJP has done this in anticipation of its defeat after seeing the AAP wave.

"It is clear that their modus operandi was not the merger but the postponement of the polls. This practice does not set a good precedent for the country."

Even as Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani accused the Delhi government of holding back MCDs' funds, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia asked the BJP why it was "crying like Congress", sharpening his attack and accusing the BJP of plundering the civic bodies.

Sisodia too exhorted the SEC to not be pressured by the Union government and said it would be a dark day if the election body succumbs to the pressure of the Union government. He further went on to ask whether the Union government was threatening the SEC and pondered what could possibly be behind the election body deferring the poll date announcement after the Centre's letter.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal said, "I don't know what fear or pressure our State Election Commissioner was under that he took such a big step. Was he threatened by the ED, CBI, Income Tax or did he face some bigger threat? He is supposed to retire in April. Was he lured with some post-retirement roles to be compromised in such a manner? How could he agree to postpone elections within just one hour?"

"If someone's threatening you, if they're luring you, please come out in the open and tell the world. The whole of India would stand behind you and protect you. Don't buckle down to their pressure. Please, don't let down our democracy, Sir," he said.

Calling the incident not just "unfortunate" but "unbelievable" in the context of a modern democracy, Kejriwal said, "With folded hands, I appeal to the prime minister to let go of such antics. Dear prime minister, governments will come and go but the country, its Constitution and its democracy are here to stay. Leaders like you and I are not important, political parties are not important. What truly matters is this country, is its people, and its values and they should not be infringed upon at any cost," he said.

"Weakening the very institution that safeguards and supervises democratic functioning weakens the social fabric of this country. It weakens the trust and faith people repose in their leaders. We all must at all cost protect

our country. We must not let our institutions falter. I beseech you to not cancel the elections," he said.