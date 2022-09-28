Sec 144 imposed in Okhla

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has asked its students and teachers not to assemble in and around the campus as police have imposed restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Okhla area. In a notice issued on Monday, the chief proctor of the university said the SHO of the Jamia Nagar police station has informed that the restrictions have been imposed since September 19 as information was received that some people or groups may indulge in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of peace.



The SHO further said that the restrictions would be in place in the entire Okhla (Jamia Nagar) area till November 17, the notice added. The police have, however, denied that the order is related to the ongoing action against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area. Violation of the order is punishable under section 188 of the IPC.

In view of the order, all students, and teaching and non-teaching staff of Jamia Millia Islamia are advised not to assemble in and outside the campus in groups or as part of any march, agitation, dharna or meeting, the notice by the chief proctor stated.

The notice came a day after Jamia's teachers announced a peaceful protest march.

An order was issued by the assistant commissioner of police of New Friends Colony stating that section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the Jamia Nagar area on September 19. As per the order, the police have prohibited the carrying of 'mashal' or torch, live flames, live fire candles or live fire in any form in processions, rallies or functions in the entire jurisdiction of the sub-division of New Friends Colony.

The order came into force on September 19 and will remain in effect for a period of 60 days up to November 17, unless withdrawn earlier.

More than 30 alleged PFI activists detained in Delhi: Thirty people allegedly associated with the PFI were detained after raids at multiple locations, including Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh, here on Tuesday, as part of a crackdown against the outfit, police said. The raids by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police began around 12.30 am on Tuesday and continued till early morning, they said.

"We have conducted raids at multiple locations in the national capital, including Shaheen Bagh and Nizamuddin. So, far we have detained 30 people associated with the PFI," a senior police officer said. Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa confirmed that in a "joint, coordinated action" against the PFI, 30 people have been detained so far. According to police, paramilitary forces have been deployed in northeast, central, southeast and Rohini districts of Delhi where the raids were conducted.

"We have taken preventive measures and deployed paramilitary forces in respective areas of the districts to ensure law and order situation and maintain peace and tranquility in the area. This is taken as a preventive measure to ensure no untoward situation takes place," a senior police official said. The district heads were asked by top officials to assist the Special Cell teams in identifying and locating the people linked with the PFI, the sources said.No case has been registered as the investigation is underway, police said.