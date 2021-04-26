Sec 144 imposed in Ggm, new curbs announced

Gurugram: As Gurugram reported 3,410 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 11 more deaths from the virus, adding to its fast mounting death toll, the district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the city and announced a bunch



of new restrictions in an attempt to arrest the spread of the virus.

In addition to this, all service firms, especially the IT/ITes firms, have been directed to allow their employees to work from home till May 3. Moreover, large indoor gatherings have now been limited to 30 people and for outdoor events, the limit is 50,

whereas the limit for funerals is now 20.

This comes even as officials in the state government are of the opinion that a lockdown should be imposed in Gurugram but according to reports, CM Manohar Lal Khattar is against the idea.

With Gurugram ambulance services now also grappling with extreme crisis, the Gurugram Police on Sunday stated that it will provide 30 of its PCR vans for temporary ambulance services.

Not only will these temporary ambulance services be used for ferrying patients but also provide services of delivering certain crucial medicines to COVID patients recovering at home. The helpline provided by Gurugram Police for availing this service is 9999999953.

Active cases in Gurugram are now over 25,000 and the death toll has risen to 429.