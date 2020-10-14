'Seat allocation in courses not meeting 5% quota for disabled'

new delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday conceded before the Delhi High Court that its method of allocating seats for the disabled did not achieve the mandate of five per cent reservation provided under



the law.

The varsity's counsel agreed before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that after the admissions were over, the intake of disabled persons did not meet the five per cent quota provided under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act.

"Even according to you (JNU), you are not meeting the five per cent reservation requirement in admission. Reservation provided under the statute is institution wise and not course-wise. "Can you have an administrative allocation which results in not achieving the five per cent reservation in admission? If you are not realising the purpose behind the statute, then we have a problem," the bench said.