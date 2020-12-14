Search on for absconding brothers who shot sister dead for marrying Dalit man

new delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that they are searching two absconding brothers who shot dead their sister in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. She had eloped and married a Dalit man against the wishes of her



family.

According to police, so far they have arrested one of the brothers. Remaining two are absconding. "Raids are being conducted in various places," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. According to police, the main reason behind the incident was a love marriage.

"Chandni Kashyap had married Arjun Kumar, 25, in UP's Pratapgarh on June 12," police said. Chandni and Kumar after getting married moved to Delhi where he worked at a factory. They were in a relationship for eight years before their marriage. The couple were living in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area.

Woman's brothers were not happy with the relationship. All three wanted that their sister should leave Kumar. Later after the married woman's brothers started talking to their sister on phone and asked her to visit her hometown in Mainpuri's Kishi area.

"The woman was convinced and in November she visited her hometown with her brother. There, an argument ensued between brothers and sister regarding the marriage when the woman said that she will not leave Kumar. Then she was shot dead," police said.

All three brothers took him to the field and buried her body. After the incident, Kumar tried to contact his wife but failed to do so. He also enquired with her brothers and later filed a missing complaint. During the investigation, one of the brothers were nabbed who claimed that they shot her sister dead and buried her body.

"He first told that his sister had gone with her another brother to meet someone but later they confessed to the crime," the official said.