SDMC's property tax collection highest-ever at Rs 1,075 crore

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday said its revenue collection from property tax this year stood at Rs 1,075 crore from 4.60 lakh properties, till March 31, 2022.



In comparison, the civic body had managed to bag Rs 943.14 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 823.61 crore in 2019-20 financial year.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that over 900 property tax camps have been organised in the wards this year. "The department during the new financial year will focus on expanding the ambit of tax on the basis of the results of the survey and will also concentrate on digitisation of property tax related work to increase the tax net," he added.

Bharti said that the civic body has set a property tax target of Rs 1,200 crore for the next financial year.

He further said that apart from collecting highest-ever property tax, the SDMC has also able to raise Rs 917 crore as Transfer Duty which is also at all-time highest.

The Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti stated that this became possible only because of constant monthly revenue review meetings with senior officials of the department as well as with the tax payers. Due to sincere efforts

of the department, we have able to achieve this remarkable target.