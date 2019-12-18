SDMC's free life insurance for daily wagers, contractual staff

New Delhi: In order to facilitate 14,400 daily wagers and contractual employees, SDMC on Wednesday inaugurated the facility to provide life insurance policy to them in a function organised at Kedarnath Sahani Auditorium, Civic Center. The civic body also presented the regularisation orders to 120 Safai Sainiks working in DEMS department and also engages 60 contractual employees in Horticulture Department.



Mayor Sunita Kangra, on the occasion, said that as contract employees and daily wagers are not covered by any insurance cover and hence, SDMC is not able to extend any financial help to the kins of the deceased. Now about 14,400 contractual and daily wagers are covered under the insurance scheme "Pradhanmantri Jeewan Jyoti Beema Yojna". She further stated that under this scheme, the premium amount of Rs 330 per annum will be borne by SDMC and the life risk of 14,400 daily wagers and contractual employees are covered for Rs 2 lakh. In any eventuality the insured amount will be transferred to the nominee of the worker. The insured employees in various departments working as Safai Sainiks, Malis, DBC, Beldar, Peon, Chowkidar will be benefited from this scheme.

Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that SDMC is always implementing welfare schemes for its employees and in furtherance of the motto today SDMC provided insurance cover to 14,400 daily wagers and contractual employees under Pradhan Mantri Jeewan Jyoti Yojna. Similarly under welfare scheme, we have regularized the left out cases of 120 Safai Sainiks during the period from 1994 to 1998. These employees were working on contractual basis but now they will get the salary, arrear and other government facilities just like regular employees and by this way SDMC has secured their future.