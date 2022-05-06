SDMC's anti-encroachment drive deferred due to lack of police force

New Delhi: A day after launching its massive anti-illegal encroachment drive, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had to halt it until May 8 due to no police force support at the site. The civic body was supposed to conduct an encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on Thursday, however, the unavailability of an adequate police force put a damper on its plans.



SDMC had launched a 10-day long anti-encroachment drive on May 4 in which they were supposed cover areas like Okhla, Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur, Lajpat Nagar, Badarpur, Greater Kailash, Dwarka, Vasant Kunj, Vikaspuri, Shaheen Bagh during the drive. An SDMC official explained that these drives are a regular part of the civic body's responsibility.

On Thursday, SDMC's plans to bulldoze parts of Shaheen Bagh were stopped. SDMC officials confirmed that despite sending advance notices to the required authorities and having made all plans to conduct the drive, no force was given for the drive which caused the halt.

SDMC officials said; "The anti-encroachment drive planned by the civic body will not take place till May 8."

Encroachment drives are not possible without the presence of police staff as per SDMC officials. Despite sending notice to the police on May 2, they were not able to accommodate SDMC's drive. Rajpal Singh, SDMC central zone chairman told Millennium Post: "We cancelled the drive today due to security issues, police force is required to maintain law and order. We are currently in the process of dealing with the police and are adjusting around with them. SDMC officials are meeting required authorities for the same."

He added that as soon as they can, they will restart their encroachment drives as they had planned earlier.