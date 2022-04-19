SDMC to soon open tenders worth Rs 700 crore for on-site waste collection

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is planning to expand its door to door solid waste management program by opening tenders for agencies to collect slit, construction and demolition waste, greenery and other waste. The civic body's door to door policy is currently only applicable to solid waste.



The civic agency will be officially putting out a 5-7 year tender in May for agencies to collect all kinds of material. As per SDMC's Standing Committee Chairman Col. B.K. Oberoi, the project was on hold in lieu of elections. He said "We had halted the project despite being ready to place tenders previously because we were unsure if we will be able to complete the tender process before elections. But since we have time now, SDMC will be going forward with the tender in May."

The project is estimated to cost Rs 700 crores and the tender will last for a period of 5-7 years. The agency which is currently in charge of the door to door solid waste collection's contract is set to expire in September, 2022, and SDMC officials said that they will need at least 4 months to approve and come to contractual terms with a new agency . SDMC plans to appoint a new agency for the role before that. As per a senior official in SDMC, the civic body received several complaints about the current agency and there was mismanagement of garbage collectors and transportation vehicles. In November, 2021 SDMC's standing committee had formed an audit committee to look into the matter, SDMC had claimed that the private agencies related to solid waste management were violating their contract and needed to compensate in terms of fines. Currently all four zone's garbage/waste collection under the SDMC is being managed by private agencies.

The new tender will allow door to door collections of greenery, slit, construction and demolition waste as well as the previously covered solid waste. Oberoi explained that the agency will have different wages for collecting different types of waste depending on its weightage. The tender is already in works.