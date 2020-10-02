SDMC to operate eco-friendly pet crematorium in Dwarka

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in its standing committee meeting held on September 30, passed a resolution to establish, operate and maintain a CNG or PNG operated crematorium for animals, on a PPP (public-private partnership) model at Sector 29, Dwarka.



"A number of dogs and other small animals die everyday in Delhi. They are either buried in the soil or disposed of on sanitary landfill sites causing water and environmental pollution, apart from inviting the chance to spread diseases", the SDMC said. Its decision was taken "In order to dispose of dead dogs and other small animals in a scientific manner, and to honour the sentiments of pet lovers".

The SDMC will establish this eco-friendly crematorium on 700 square metres of land on the premises of Dog Sterilization Centre in Dwarka Sector-29, to be operated and maintained for 10 years on a PPP model.

The cost of cremating the animals will be Rs 2,500 per animal up to the weight of 30 kg (biomass), and

Rs 4,000 per animal above the weight of 30 kg. The biodegradable waste generated from the slaughtering of pigs will also be accepted at Rs 20 per kilogram. These rates will be revised/hiked by 5 per cent every year for ten years.

The SDMC Standing Committee also passed a resolution to provide civic services through 568 e-Gov CSCs (Civic Service Centres) at nominal rates. These civic services include facilitating payment of Property Tax, issuing and updating birth and death certificates, making and renewing health trade and veterinary licenses, etc. The SDMC has taken this step "to make these online services accessible to citizens who can not access IT-enabled systems or technical systems".