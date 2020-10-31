SDMC to now charge over Rs 50K/day for filming

new delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has now formulated a new policy for shooting films and television serials within its jurisdiction as a potential source of revenue. A proposal for the same was passed by the Standing Committee of the civic body on Wednesday. In taking this measure, the SDMC will be following in the footsteps of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which charges Rs 2 lakh per day for filming/shooting at locations in its areas.



South Delhi has many historical monuments and sites and films have often been shot at locations such as Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin Dargah, Qutab Minar, Lotus Temple, Tughlaqabad Fort and even at malls in Vasant Kunj. However, until now, the SDMC neither had a policy to grant permissions for film shoots and nor did it charge a fee to do so.

From now onwards, for shooting at ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) premises and DDA (Delhi Development Authority) parks within the SDMC area, the municipal corporation will charge Rs 50,000 per day. For shooting at premises like SDMC heritage buildings, private properties (such as malls, hotels, motels) and open areas, Rs 75,000 will be charged per day. A refundable security deposit of Rs 25,000 will also be collected before filming begins, as per the proposal that was passed.

"Being a local authority, the SDMC is covered under the definition of appropriate authority and can exercise powers related to framing of policies, terms and conditions within the rules framed by the Central Government and conditions governing the license u/s 430 read with Section 43 (za), of the DMC Act 1957", the civic body said.

Applicants will be asked to apply online with a photo ID, address proof, an undertaking, and any other documents deemed necessary by the competent authority - in this case, the SDMC. An administrative fee, not exceeding Rs 10,000, will also be charged with each application, the SDMC's proposal added.

Eating, cooking, consuming liquor, loud music (above CPCB/DPCC limits) and shooting obscene or objectionable material will not be allowed. In addition, the filmmakers will be responsible for maintaining law and order on sets, ensuring a smooth flow of traffic in the area as well as seeing that the shoot location is not damaged or littered in any way.

Applicants will also have to get No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from concerned departments such as traffic police, Delhi Police and the ASI, only after which the SDMC will provide permission for the shoot.