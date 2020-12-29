SDMC to grant ownership rights to 50 Parda Bagh residents

New delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday said that it is considering a proposal to grant ownership rights to 50 residents of the Parda Bagh Rehabilitation Colony. Rates for conferring ownership rights will be based on prevalent circle rates, and will be dependent on the approval of the Corporation and the Ministry of Urban Development.



Notably, an August 2019 decision to grant a 40 per cent rebate on prevalent circle rates has been pulled back, increasing the cost for residents.

The draft proposal also states that the "structure of the built-up area is required to be regularised as per SDMC Building By-laws". 70 square yards is the approved limit for each unit as per an earlier redevelopment plan, and anything beyond that will be considered as encroachment. SDMC's Land and Estate Department will mark the area as encroachment and residents will be given "reasonable time to remove the encroachment and repair their houses", the draft says.