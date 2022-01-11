SDMC to construct 1st crematorium for small animals in Dwarka

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is constructing Delhi's first crematorium for small animals (cats & dogs). SDMC's Veterinary Department has been constructing a CNG-based cremation centre for animals in Dwarka Sector 29.



Cremation centre will be constructed in PPP mode, 'Green Revolution Foundation' will be heading the project. As per the agreement, the entire cost of construction, upkeep and maintenance of this crematorium will be done by Green Revolution Foundation. SDMC will only allot land for a period of 10 years for the cremation centre. 700 square metres of land has been given to the agency for the crematorium. As per the tender, the centre will be operational by April 2022.

Leader of House Inderjeet Sehrawat said that the SDMC has fixed a fee of Rs 2,000 for cremation of small dead animals less than 30 kilograms in weight like pet dogs, cats, ships, goats, pigs, etc., while a fee of Rs 3,000 for cremation of dogs and other small dead animals more than 30 kilograms in weight. Stray dogs in SDMC areas will be cremated free of cost.

While a rate of Rs 500 has been fixed for cremation of stray dogs to be brought from the area of other civic agencies — North MCD, EDMC, New Delhi Municipal Council & Delhi Cantt. These civic agencies will have to transport dead animals to cremation centres on their own while in the case of SDMC, Green Revolution Foundation will ensure transportation of dead animals to the centre.

Sehrawat said that the cremation centre located in Dwarka Sector 29 will be a fully CNG-based crematorium as two CNG based pyres will be installed in it. It will take a maximum of 30 minutes to burn dead small animals upto 30 kilograms. Since it will be a CNG based crematorium, it will be environmentally friendly.