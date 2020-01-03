SDMC to come up with new 'Waste to Wonder' park at Punjabi Bagh

New Delhi: In an attempt to promote the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's motto of "Waste to Wealth", Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday laid the foundation stone of the municipality's ambitious project Bharat Vandana Park in the Punjabi Bagh are along with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and senior officials of the SDMC. Puri appreciated the SDMC's efforts to build inclusive community spaces that also double-up as a creative landmark site, keeping in mind to keep the environment clean and green.



The park is expected to have replicas of prominent monuments from all states of India made out of waste and scrap material, much like the Waste to Wonder Park in Sarai Kale Khan, where there are replicas of the seven wonders of the world. The theme of the park was unveiled to be Unity in Diversity and Puri hoped this park too would be as successful as the one in Sarai Kale Khan. He hoped that the SDMC would come up with similar projects which not only attract people but are also self-sustainable, adding that other civic agencies should follow such initiatives based on the waste to wealth concept.

Meanwhile, L-G Baijal said that the SDMC had brought a sea of change in the image and look of the city by developing what he called splendid parks like the Waste to Wonder Park, Nandan Van, Jamunawala Park and many others made on Gram Sabha and DDA land. "The beautification of neglected spaces underneath flyovers, installing open gyms and different kinds of public art made from waste and scrap are measures with an aim to boost activities related to recycling," he said.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that the park in Punjabi Bagh will be developed on a six-acre plot of land and will have replicas of monuments like the Char Minar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda Monuments, Victoria Memorial, Sanchi Stupa and many more. These replicas will be built using scrap

waste such as vehicles, fans, rods, iron sheets and nut-bolts gathering dust in municipal stores and the park will be eco-friendly, self-sustainable with its own solar and wind power generation. The entire project is estimated to cost around Rs 18-20 crore.