SDMC to build 'Wall of Honour' as tribute to security personnel

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to build a "Wall of Honour" to pay tribute to security forces personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the country in Sarita Vihar here, officials said as the corporation on Tuesday started its second Nigam Haat in the same neighbourhood.



Officials said that work on the construction of this "Wall of Honour" will begin within this week, adding that it will have inscriptions of over 200 personnel from the Indian Army, Air Force, Navy, CISF, BSF and police forces.

The officials also said that the wall will include the inscriptions of Major Vikram Batra and also Late General Bipin Rawat, who was the country's first Chief of Defence Staff and was killed in a chopper crash months ago.

As per SDMC officials, the construction of the wall should be completed by the end of February and its estimated cost is Rs 8-9 lakh. The corporation is also planning to beautify the area with plants, benches and lights.

Meanwhile, starting Sarita Vihar's Nigam Haat, the civic agency said it aims to promote segregation of waste at source and discourage use of single-use plastics in the area. The SDMC said they will promote the use of cloth bags for shopping, home composting of wet waste, etc through the Nigaam Haat.

More than 30 eco-friendly products will be available for people at Nigam Haat located in Sarita Vihar. People can purchase products made from unused and abandoned items/materials.

Deputy Commissioner. Radha Krishan said that the first such Nigam Haat located at Lajpat Nagar has been drawing good response from citizens. Nigam Haat is based on the concept of selling the idea of 3R (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle).

He said that the primary focus is to ensure disposal of waste at source and to make citizens aware of segregation of waste and other Swachata-related activities.

The Deputy Commissioner said that Nigam Haats will be started in other areas also. On the occasion, senior officials of SDMC were also present.