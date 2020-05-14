SDMC teacher on ration distribution duty tests positive

New Delhi: A teacher of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) pre-school was tested positive of Coronavirus, while other teachers working with him have been quarantined.



According to officials, the teacher was on ration distribution duty. Speaking to Millennium Post, the SDMC teacher who was tested positive said that he is asymptomatic and is in quarantine. "We have been distributing ration to many places that too without any proper protection. We had to buy masks on our own," he said.

He said that he is happy to work for his country, but also needs to be provided with proper equipment to carry out his duty. "All of us distributing ration need PPE kits that have been provided to the doctors. We request the authority to look into it," he said.

Another issue raised by him was the lack of testing. "We were not tested at all. I think after every 10 to 15 days we need to be tested for the virus," he told the correspondent.

The issue of testing has been raised by various MCD schools in different districts of Delhi. "There are numerous cases of coronavirus that are coming up, especially among those who are on ration and food distribution duty. One major reason for that is, they are not being tested," said a source from the Delhi government.

A MCD school principal in Chandni Chowk said that he has been requesting for tests but have received no help from the government. The staff from all districts of Delhi has been on ration and food distribution duty. "We are also at the forefront. It is distressing to be in such a situation. We really request the authorities to get us tested, or it might create problems for everyone as we are interacting with so many people on a daily basis," said the principal.

Meanwhile, a sanitation worker Vinod associated with SDMC died due to covid last week. On the other hand, East MCD witnessed its first positive case on Wednesday.