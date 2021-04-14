SDMC: Tax incentives for those who get vaccinated

New Delhi: Following in the footsteps of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi civic body has now also decided to give tax incentives to those who choose to get vaccinated for Covid-19, SDMC Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said on Tuesday.



The special incentives will come in the form of additional rebate to the owners/taxpayers of residential properties if they get vaccinated. Property owners and taxpayers, who take the Covid-19 vaccine after fulfilling the required criteria, will get an additional rebate of 5 per cent on their property tax payments, Gahlot said.

An Office Order in this regard has also been issued by the concerned Department of the SDMC and all eligible persons can now avail this facility.

Gahlot said that the entire world is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic and so the need of the hour is to encourage people to get vaccinated.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the SDMC said it is making all-out efforts to encourage more vaccinations, especially in light of the fresh surge in the city.

The SDMC asserted that this tax incentive of rebates on property tax payments will "ensure 100 per cent" vaccination of all those who qualify.