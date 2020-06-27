SDMC starts checking for seismic stability in high-rises

NEW DELHI: In order to ensure seismic stability of buildings here, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has started identifying high rise buildings and issuing notices to them to submit a structural audit report.



The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has already started taking action as per the instructions given by the Delhi High Court in view of the seismic stability and earthquakes in Delhi. The South Body had issued 77 notices to the schools and residential group housing societies and Institutions to submit a structure audit report.

On Saturday an inspection was carried out by the Engineers of Building depth at Sunny Valley Housing Society, Sector 12 and The Delhi State Housing Society, Sector 19 of Dwarka area to check the retrofitting work.

Earlier on the consultation of SDMC for the structural safety of these buildings, a structural consultant was appointed to strengthen the building and to make it safe from a seismic point of view. The consultant suggested retrofitting of the buildings by guniting, re-barring and jacketing of columns and strengthening of the beam.

In the inspection done by the Engineer of the Building Department, it is found that the work of retrofitting is in progress and is expected to be completed in 8 months as there is a paucity of funds.

The Sun Valley society was constructed in the year 2003 on the land allotted by DDA.

Over time it was noticed that the cracks have developed in columns and beams and reinforcement was exposed.