SDMC starts '1st fully digital' primary school

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) primary school in the Najafgarh zone's Dwarka Sector-2, Phase III became the first fully digital school, after its inauguration on Wednesday.



SDMC has inaugurated its first digital school, fully equipped with tablets, intranet, and smart classrooms, etc.

SDMC Chairperson of the Education Committee Nitika Sharma inaugurated the school. SDMC in collaboration with SARD NGO has ensured that all modern and advanced facilities have been made available in this school. Classrooms will be equipped with tablets, LED, advanced podium, intranet etc to teach the students properly. Besides this, classrooms will have Smart TV, charging points, mike, etc. 16 e-content have been uploaded in all tabs for students and teachers.

Sharma said that with this effort, quality education based on computers and technology will be provided to students. Teachers will also be able to teach students properly with the help of e-content and will be able to strengthen education and assessment methodology. The move will also help in strengthening the 'Digital India Mission' started byPrime Minister Narendra Modi. She also appealed to students and teachers to use the latest and advanced technology to improve the level of education. She said that our emphasis is to convert more schools to fully digital mode.

SDMC, in collaboration with SARD NGO, will also send a van equipped with 150 tabs and volunteer for teaching students in areas from where students are not able to go to schools. The civic body is making several efforts to digitise the schools under SDMC and distributed tablets to various students to help them cope with the online education system.