SDMC Standing Committee passes proposal to extend contract of DBCs

new delhi: The SDMC Standing Committee on Wednesday passed a proposal to extend the contract of 1,131 Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBCs) for one year.



The SDMC will also create 1,350 more posts for DBCs. Earlier, the post of DBC was not regular, they were hired on a 6-month contract, given a one-day break, and then re-hired on another 6-month contract.

However, now they will be contractually engaged for one year "from October 3, 2020 to September 30, 2021 with a one-day mandatory break on October 1, 2020 (October 2, 2020 being a gazetted holiday)". They will be paid a fixed salary of Rs 16, 284 per month, subject to revision as per minimum wages circulated by Labour Welfare Department from time to time.

The new DBCs posts are distributed across all four zones as such: 372 for the central zone, 326 for the south zone, 364 for the west zone, and 288 for Najafgarh zone.

Rajdutt Gehlot, Chairman of the SDMC Standing Committee said

Chairman, Standing Committee also said that these "DBC workers have a significant contribution in control and prevention of Vector-borne diseases. DBCs conduct house-to-house surveys for checking and destroying mosquito breeding in domestic containers like coolers, overhead tanks, haandies, flower pots, tin, tyres, garbage dumps etc. They also create public awareness for prevention and control of Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya by doing house to house visits and distributing health education materials. During the Coronavirus crises, they helped in sanitization and door to door surveys in COVID-19 affected areas".

The Standing Committee also passed a resolution to engage dependents of a deceased sanitary guide/ regular safai karamchari/ daily wager or substitute safai karamchari in DEMS or SDMC as a daily wager.

"In the event of death of a sanitary guide/regular safai karamchari/daily wager or substitute safai karamchari, his or her spouse shall be considered for engagement as a daily waged safai karamchari against the post vacated by the deceased employee. In very deserving cases, the son/daughter of the deceased employee can also be considered for such an engagement on compassionate grounds", the SDMC said. Presently, 92 such dependents are in the process of being engaged by the SDMC.