SDMC standing committee approves Tekhand landfill

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday held its Standing Committee meeting to discuss the new projects it is undertaking and solve ward issues, with over 10 new proposals passed during the meeting.



Among the passed proposals was the setting up of Engineered Landfill Sites in Tekhand, Okhla. The proposed landfill will be built on approximately 27 acres. The total estimated cost of the project will come up to Rs 53,89,47,139 according to SDMC reports.

A provision for a 10 seater Mobile Toilet Van (MTV) was also approved and passed for Open Defecation Free and Swachtta Survekshan under the SDMC in all four zones. The MTV will have a minimum of 1000ltr waste tank and 1000ltr freshwater tanks. The contract for the same has been given to Bhutani International Pvt Ltd.

In addition to this, the standing committee passed proposals relating to refund of booking charges of community halls during the lockdown period, approval of funding partner HDFC Bank for setting up plastic waste process facilities in areas under the SDMC, allotment of land to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for construction of entry/exit and lift services at Vasant Kunj Metro station, change in sanctioned strength of 'Safai karamcharis' in regular and daily wagers, designating 'Nallah Beldar' as 'Safai Mitras' for 'Safar Mitra Suraksha Challenge-2021' and supplying and installation of machineries and equipments for setting up technical laboratory for engineering department at R.K Puram.

The standing committee has also postponed proposals like payment of monthly license fee for the lockdown period of Force Majeure Clause given in contracts executed between SDMC and parking contractors, rollback of implementation of partial recommendation of MVC-III and more for future meetings.