SDMC sets aside vax booth for journalists

New Delhi: Mediapersons and journalists above 45 years of age stand to benefit from a recent South Delhi Municipal Corporation initiative, under which, one of its Covid-19 vaccination booths in Daryaganj would be designated for journalists.

"There is a special counter for media persons so that they don't have to wait as much as the general public. They can register themselves for the vaccine when they walk into the clinic, all they require is a government ID (AADHAR card) and their press accreditation card", said Dr Sita Bhagi, Deputy DHA (SHS), SDMC.

Dr Dagi also said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine is being administered at the centre. "This facility was inaugurated on Saturday, and on Sunday about five media members had received the jab while more are expected to show up from Monday onwards'', Dr Alka Gupta, Additional DHA said.

SDMC's Leader of House Narendra Chawla said that he considered journalists to be "covid warriors" as well which is why it was essential that they be given ease of access in getting the vaccine. SDMC officials said that there is a separate registration, vaccination and waiting/ observation area for media persons at the facility. Notably, SDMC Mayor Anamika Mithilesh Singh also got herself vaccinated at a COVID-19 vaccination center at UPHC Tughlaqabad on Saturday.