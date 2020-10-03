SDMC says guest houses under 12m will have to get fire NOCs directly from DFS

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation's Standing Committee passed a resolution in its last meeting on September 30 to grant and renew provisional licenses for lodging and boarding establishments and guest houses, without an NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Delhi Fire Services or permission from the Building Department.



The responsibility of obtaining an NOC from the Fire department will now fall on the owner of such an establishment, and not on the SDMC itself.

This has been done because as per the Fire department, guest houses or lodging and boarding establishments up to 12 meters in height do not come under its purview, and hence, it shall not issue Fire NOCs. This is mostly meant for owners who are running guest houses and lodges out of properties, such as in the Mahipalpur and Hauz Khas Village areas, the SDMC said.

Delhi Fire Services was earlier issuing fire NOCs to such applicants but after a fire incident at Arpit Hotel in Karol Bagh in 2019, they stopped doing so for guest houses, lodging and boarding establishments of up to 12 meters height.

According to the new policy for the grant and renewal of health trade licenses for such establishments, the SDMC will provide a regular licenses valid for one year, which can be renewed every year after passing a proper inspection. Applicants will have to submit site plans, key plans, occupancy-cum-completion certificate, identity proof, PAN card, structural safety certificate, proof of legal occupancy, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) water bill and water testing report, pest control certificate and electricity safety certificate.

Buildings or premises which are more than 12 meters high will still have to submit a fire NOC from Delhi Fire Services before they can be allowed to operate a boarding and lodging facility or guest house.

