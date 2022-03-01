SDMC responds to AAP, says audit reports delayed due to pandemic

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Standing Committee Chairman Col B.K. Oberoi responded to allegations made by the AAP regarding the audit report.



He said that the AAP is making baseless and false allegations against the municipal corporations only for political gains.

He added: "The AAP, without verifying the facts, made allegations to mislead the public but I want to tell this that after the transfer of the previous Chief Auditor, no new Chief Auditor came for 6 months and it is the responsibility of the Delhi government to appoint the new Chief Auditor.

"Therefore, before making allegations, the Delhi government should understand its responsibility. He said that he has spoken to the Chief Auditor and the audit report is ready and soon it will be presented before the House for approval."

On Sunday, AAP leader and MCD incharge Durgesh Pathak alleged that the MCD has been scamming people by not disclosing their audit reports in the past four years. He said: "BJP hasn't made a single MCD audit report public ever since it was caught doing corruption to the tune of Rs 6,000

crores."

Oberoi said that the audit reports have been published regularly by the MCD but this time due to the pandemic.

The delay in publication of the audit report was caused by various reasons.

He added that during the pandemic, MCD employees rendered their services without caring about their lives and during this period, seven employees of the audit department lost their lives due to Covid-19, which also affected the preparation of audit reports.

He said that the AAP is making allegations of corruption to tarnish the image of the municipal corporations. It is very easy to make allegations but it is equally difficult to prove them.

Oberoi said:"Instead of pointing fingers at the corporations, the Delhi government should concentrate on performing its duties towards the three municipal corporations and release their due funds timely."