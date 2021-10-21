SDMC renews contracts of 586 teachers amid staff shortages

New Delhi: Amid protests from all quarters against the non-regularisation of contract teachers in MCD schools, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has now renewed the contracts of 586 teachers under the 'Sarv Siksha Abhiyan'.



Many of the contractual teachers had been informed earlier this year that their contracts won't be renewed, even though a lot of them had been serving in SDMC schools for over a decade.

Earlier this month, Nikita Sharma, Chairperson of the Education Committee had written to SDMC Deputy Commissioner to ask for renewal of contracts for the teachers as student admissions were increasing in SDMC schools.

Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that "SDMC has been making all possible efforts to improve the level of education and the recent move is part of the whole exercise."

He met the Union Education Minister on Wednesday to express his gratitutde after the contracts were renewed following a letter from him. Suryan had said the SDMC needed 600 more teachers. The contracts of these teachers will be renewed from 18 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. Appointment letters will be issued after all relevant documents have been submitted by the teachers.