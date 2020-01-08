SDMC removes nearly 65K hoardings and banners

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) claimed to have removed a total 64,940 hoardings, banners and other publicity materials after announcement of Delhi assembly poll date.



A maximum 23,069 posters, banners and hoardings have been removed from the south zone, SDMC.

The SDMC has been taking swift action against hoardings, banners and posters in its all its four zones keeping in view of the implementation of code of conduct immediately after announcement of Delhi assembly election 2020.

Under this action, all publicity materials related to political matters/ elections are being removed, said the officials concerned of the SDMC in a release issued here on Wednesday.

In last two days as many as 17088 hoardings were removed in the Najafgarh zone followed by 10165 in central zone, 14618 in west zone and 23069 hoardings, banners/posters in South Zone. In all a total 64,940 hoardings and posters have been removed, they claimed.