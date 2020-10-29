SDMC planning doorstep services for property taxes

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has cleared a proposal to provide doorstep service for its property taxpayers for filing their online returns and its collection.



Currently, the SDMC collects property tax from about 4.40 lakh properties. This results in Rs. 827 crore being paid in taxes by 4,21,894 taxpayers. However, the civic body says that while it is able to increase its tax revenue, it still finds it difficult to widen its tax net. As per an aerial survey by GSDL (Geospatial Delhi Limited), 12 lakh units are available under SDMC Jurisdiction.

During the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said "when a citizen contacts the SDMC call centre, a unique token number will be generated which will be shared with the citizen for all future references till the final payment is made into SDMC's account. When the property tax transaction will be completed successfully, a 'Mobile Sahayak' shall collect a nominal facilitation fee from the taxpayer, not exceeding Rs.100". This software has been developed by the NIC (National Informatics Center).

"The entire service/facilitation fee shall be borne by the taxpayer and be paid to the agency directly. Hence, there will be no financial burden on SDMC. Rather, it will help in generating revenue", Gehlot said regarding the currently cash-strapped civic

body.