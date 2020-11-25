SDMC permits proposal for machine to make bricks from cattle dung

New delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, in a meeting of its Standing Committee on Tuesday, passed a pilot project to use machines to process cattle dung into environmentally-safer dung briquettes at Kakrola Dairy Colony in Najafgarh Zone.

This dung-processing machine will be provided by the Veterinary Services Department at a cost of Rs. 60,000 to the vendor. A space of 150 sq. ft. for operating the machine, and another 70 sq. metres open area for drying/storing dung briquettes will also be provided by the SDMC. Other costs, such as manpower, electricity and other utility bills, will be borne by the vendor.

If the pilot project goes well, similar machines will be installed at dairies in Nangli, Sarita Vihar and Goyala as well. This 05 HorsePower dung-processing machine can process 1.5 to 2 metric tonne cattle dung per hour.

While the Kakrola Dairy in Najafgarh, where this pilot project is to be initiated, has about 3500 cattle producing about 42 metric tonne cattle dung per day, the three largest authorised dairies in SDMC area have 23,000 cattle which produce 280 metric tonne cattle dun per day.

Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot said "Initially, one machine will be installed at Kakrola Dairy Colony in Najafgarh Zone as a pilot project for one year. If things go well, it will be implemented in Nangli, Goyala and in Sarita Vihar area of South Zone also. The NGT has earlier directed the disposal of waste material generated from

dairies".