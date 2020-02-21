SDMC organises 'Waste To Wonder Festival 2020'

New Delhi: SDMC on Friday organised 'Waste To Wonder Festival 2020', a three days long extravaganza on its first anniversary and invites the citizens of Delhi to be part of the event.



LG on Friday inaugurated the festival in the presence of Mayor Sunita Kangra, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and Chairman Standing Committee Bhupender Gupta.

Anil Baijal while appreciating the efforts of SDMC, said that the South body has developed splendid parks like Waste to Wonder park, Nandan Van and Woodland Amusement Park.

He said, "On the lines of Waste to Wonder Park, SDMC is also developing another magnificent Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh."

Baijal said that Waste to Wonder Park is a shiny example of the Waste to Wealth concept. SDMC should develop such more parks which are self-sustained and based on waste to wealth concept. SDMC Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti said that it is a matter of great appreciation for SDMC to organize this grand festival on its anniversary and announce that SDMC has recovered the entire cost of this park by generating the revenue of more than 8 Crore.

Mayor Sunita Kangra said the Waste to Wonder park has become most successful and popular tourist hub of Delhi which has earned accolades from all over the world. She said that this festival will be an eventful and unique experience for the citizens of Delhi. The three-day-long event will be until February 23, 2020.