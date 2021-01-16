SDMC organises mega 'Urja Satra' to recognise efforts of Corona warriors

new delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Friday organised a mega show 'Urja Satra' to recognise work done by Corona warriors at Kedar Nath Sahni Auditorium in which noted poet Dr Kumar Vishwas and other famous poets encouraged them.



During his presentation of Ram Katha, Dr Kumar Vish described principles and approach of life of Lord Ram due to which he was called a 'Maryadapuroshotam'.

On the occasion, BJP National Secretary Alka Gurjar, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, MP Manoj Tiwari, Mayor Anamika, Standing Committee Chairman Rajdutt Gahlot, Leader of House Narendra Chawla, Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and senior SDMC officials released a booklet on achievements of the SDMC.

Mayor Anamika during the programme said that the SDMC has organised the mega event to boost the confidence of Covid warriors.

"During the ongoing pandemic, officials, corporation staff and public representatives, without fearing for their life, have been serving people. We, through this stage, pay homage and respect to Covid warriors who sacrificed their life in the line of duty," she said.