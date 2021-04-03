SDMC okays new charges for events in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation approved a policy for registration and collection of permission charges for holding marriages and other social functions on premises that fall under unauthorised colonies, villages and other special areas.



The proposal was given the nod by the SDMC Standing Committee on Wednesday, with chairman Rajdutt Gahlot saying that the move will help in increasing the civic body's revenue and offer some form of protection to residents of such areas from getting their properties sealed or government officials collecting bribes for holding social gatherings. However, the policy draft clarifies that paying the charges and registering with the civic body will not give the owner any right to regularisation of property or permanent land use change in the absence of regulatory/policy changes by DDA or Delhi Government.

As of now, SDMC does not charge any such fees from residents holding social functions at temporary or permanent premises in unauthorised colonies, villages and special areas even though it is responsible for collecting the waste generated from such events in these areas.