SDMC merges 29 of its schools: 'Making it co-ed'

New Delhi: Explaining the move to merge 29 schools with morning and evening shifts, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said that they plan to run schools in the morning shift only considering that the schools operated in evening shift are not suitable for the students as per Delhi High Court's orders in 2011.

SDMC also explained that these schools will run in a co-ed fashion now unlike previously when morning shifts were dedicated to girls and evening shifts were for boys. The civic body said that since they have enrolled nearly 93,000 new students in the current session in 568 SDMC schools, there has been a significant increase in the number of students in 29 schools which is why the order to merge the two shifts was passed. Co-ed schools will be started in the morning shift from 1st April 2022 in these 29 schools.

SDMC education committee chairperson Nitika Sharma said that the move will facilitate students studying in the evening shift as students will get relief from heat during afternoon hours. She said that the morning shift is always convenient in comparison to the evening shift. Students will also pay more attention during the morning shift hence it will be convenient for them. She said that due to these reasons, the majority of parents prefer the morning shift of schools for their children instead of the evening shift. Teachers, too, feel convenient while teaching in the morning shift.