SDMC Mayor takes stock of action plan to combat virus

New Delhi: To review the preparedness for combating Coronavirus in the city, SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Public Health Department where she took stock of the action plan regarding precautionary measures and awareness campaign taken by the department to contain this dangerous virus. She instructed the department to utilise their entire men and machinery since the possible outbreak of the Coronavirus is a matter of concern for all the citizens.

Kangra said that the department has issued detailed advisory to all the hotels and guest houses regarding this disease and directed them to maintain detailed reports of the tourist coming from the affected areas.

The Mayor said that SDMC has also started intensive awareness campaign in all four zones to educate and aware the citizens about the symptoms and precautionary measures.

"The department is distributing pamphlets, installing hoardings, posters for spreading information about this disease. We are also planning to create more awareness about this virus through intensive campaigning at the public places. Apart from this, our health officers are keeping a strict vigil on the situation and visiting all hospitals and dispensaries to check the preparedness," she said.