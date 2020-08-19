SDMC Mayor stresses on proper waste management in rural areas

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Anamika on Tuesday made rounds of the villages under Ghumanhera ward in Najafgarh zone and stressed on the need for proper waste management systems in rural areas. The Mayor directed officials to deploy more auto tippers and sanitation workers to improve waste management in these rural areas. Mayor Anamika added that sanitation activities during monsoons should be vigorous to avoid breeding of mosquitoes. Apart from this, the Mayor instructed to install street lights in the dark spot areas of the villages. A statement from the SDMC said the Mayor interacted with residents at the public hearing at Badu Sarai village and Deputy Commissioner Radha Krishan assured people that all their concerns will be addressed.