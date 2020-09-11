SDMC may hike lift installation charges to up to Rs 2 lakh for DDA, CGHS flats

new delhi: The charge for installing a lift in DDA (Delhi Development Authority) or CGHS (Common Group Housing Societies) flats is set to increase from Rs 5,000 as of now to up to Rs 2 lakh, according to a resolution passed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation in its most recent Standing Committee meeting.



Currently, no other charges except a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 5,000 are levied at the time of application. These lifts are installed in common areas of DDA and CGHS flats, which are maintained by the SDMC. However, the SDMC has now said that the installation and maintenance charges are becoming a burden and that it would like to follow the example of other grade-A cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad and charge a higher maintenance cost to generate more revenue.

The SDMC's proposal suggests a "development" cost ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, depending on the type/category of housing. The charges are Rs 2 lakh for categories A and B; Rs 1.5 lakh for categories C and D; Rs 1 lakh for categories E, F, G and H.

These development charges will have to be paid when the application for installing a new lift is granted. Although this proposal has been passed by the standing committee, it is still pending approval from the House where it will be presented in a month's time, according to officials.

However, an official at the SDMC has said, "The House might not pass this proposal since it will be a considerable financial burden on residents".