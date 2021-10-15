SDMC launches city's 1st smart parking app

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday launched Delhi's first smart parking app 'MyParking'.



The app will provide real time information to users about any SDMC parking site, it will inform users of the total capacity of parking at the parking sites along with spaces available and used at each site.

SDMC along with the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) came together and signed a MoU in the presence of Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for I&B and Mukesh Suryan, SDMC Mayor. BECIL in association with SDMC developed the app for the ease of Delhi citizens.

As per the MoU, BECIL will be the implementation agency for the app under the jurisdiction of SDMC.

The launch of the app would smoothen the process of booking in parking slots for Delhi citizens as they would be able to see what spaces are available remotely and book them too.

The app will provide a new parking experience for people in Delhi and allow cashless and paperless transactions.

SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said, "There has always been a demand from users of these parkings for information regarding total capacity of vehicles to be parked in the parkings, space used for parking and space available for parking in each parking lot."

He added that with the app citizens will have no problems finding parking spots.