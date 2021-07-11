SDMC issues advisory on prevention of vector-borne diseases

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti on Saturday issued an advisory on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases in Delhi.



He has called for prevention of mosquito breeding at source. He asked all the HODs of various agencies, including DMRC, DJB, DDA, Delhi Police, PWD, CPWD, to nominate the nodal officers to ensure preventive measures.

He said that this year, there is a need to concentrate more on educational institutes, colleges and schools as they are closed due to the pandemic and have higher chances of mosquito breeding.

The designated nodal officer of these institutes must ensure that there is no artificial water collection in open grounds, roofs of buildings, flower pots etc. Overhead tanks should be emptied, covered and locked. Unused vehicles like school/college buses should be covered and parked in covered spaces to prevent water collection inside, he added.

It was also instructed to put a little quantity of kerosene/petrol/diesel on collection of stagnant waste water inside or around office premises if the situation demanded arises.