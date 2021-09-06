SDMC issues 75 notices, 21 challans to offices of govt departments over mosquito breeding

New Delhi: The SDMC has found mosquitoes breeding on the premises of 119 offices of different government departments, including the DMRC, DDA, PWD and the IGNOU, and issued legal notices and challans to them, officials said on Sunday.



South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials said 75 notices and 21 challans were issued to these offices as part of a massive drive to detect mosquito breeding for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases which include dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

"Intensifying its ongoing drive for prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, the SDMC has carried out a massive drive to detect mosquito breeding in government offices.

"The public health department of the SDMC has inspected government offices in all four zones and found mosquito breeding in 119 office premises. The department, while initiating action, issued 75 notices and 21 challans (against violators)," the civic body said in a statement.

According to SDMC officials, the government offices where mosquito breeding was found were DMRC office at Malviya Nagar, DDA office at Shahpur Jat, Mehrauli Police Station, post office at Vasant Lok, PWD office at Vasant Kunj, SBI branch at Dakshinpuri, DJB office at Pankha Road, DJB office at Choukhandi, DTC bus depot at Keshavpuram, BSES store at Dwarka, MTNL office at Dwarka Sector-16, BSES office at Fatehpur Beri, IGNOU University and others.

Mayor SDMC, Mukesh Suryan said the action was part of a special drive of the civic body's public health department to check mosquito breeding and control measures at government offices located across four zones of the civic body.

"After serving notices to these departments, the civic body will in three days again check their premises to see if the government departments have complied with the norms.

"They will have to ensure that there is no mosquito breeding on their office campuses. Failure in compliance of norms will attract further penal action in accordance with the DMC (Malaria & VBC) By-Laws 1975," Suryan said.

SDMC's public health department officials said monsoon season is one of the most vulnerable time when mosquito breeding increases so there are possibilities that cases of vector borne diseases may go up.

According to a report issued by the municipal corporations, as many as 97 cases of dengue have been recorded till August 28 this year. The report said this year, 45 of the 97 dengue cases were reported in August alone while only 16 cases were reported in July. The SDMC mayor further said during the monsoon, rain water gets accumulated on empty patches of land, road sides, on rooftops of buildings and even in unattended objects giving a congenial atmosphere for breeding of aedes aegypti mosquitoes, that is known for spreading vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. He said the civic body was taking all preventive measures along with spreading awareness about vector-borne diseases and controlling mosquito breeding.