SDMC introduces integrated waste management system in Najafgarh

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday introduced their flagship integrated waste management system in the Najafgarh Zone, with the system having been implemented in all other Zones of the municipality. The auto tippers and mini trucks for this project were flagged off by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal as he lauded the SDMC's commitment to implement clean and eco-friendly waste disposal systems in their jurisdiction. While referring to the Swatch Bharat Abhiyan Baijal added that the system being launched in the SDMC is in continuation of the parametres fixed under the Narendra Modi government's Swatch Bharat Mission.



Under the SDMC's integrated waste management system, the waste will be collected directly from the Mohallas and streets through 253 auto tippers and will be segregated at the source itself to reduce the burden on the already saturated landfill sites. In addition, 25 Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations (FCTS) have already been established in all the wards of Najafgarh Zone. The waste will be transported from FCTS to Waste to Energy/C&D waste plant in a systematic manner and there will be no manual handling of solid waste after the entire system comes into force. A total of 253 Tata ACE tippers, 41 mobile compactors, 25 fixed compactors, 8 hook loaders, 5 Tata 407 silt lifters, 6 bin washing machines will be deployed for this.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said that the process of collection, segregation, transportation and management of waste is finalised to provide pace to turn the colonies/localities of Najafgarh zone into a cleaner space.