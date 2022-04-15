SDMC installs RFID system at 13 toll plazas

New Delhi: South Delhi Municipal Corporation insta-lled fully automated RFID system at 13 major toll plazas. This will enable specified commercial vehicles with RFID Tag and sufficient recharge can enter into NCT of Delhi hassle free, after paying ECC & Toll Tax cashless.

All 13 plazas are now operational. The remaining 111 entry points/toll plazas have been provided with hand-held-devices integrated with the RFID system already installed at 13 locations after updating the software. The system will help in avoiding traffic jams that are caused by manual collection of toll tax and ECC.

RFID systems help in tracking vehicles from entry and exit points. SDMC had earlier stopped the entry of any vehicles without an RFID tag through SDMC toll plazas.