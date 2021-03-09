SDMC inaugurates welfare centre for women safai sainiks

new delhi: On International Women's Day, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's South Zone inaugurated a welfare centre named the S3 Swasth Shikshit Sehchaari Centre for its 1,434 women safai karamcharis. Notably, this centre was remodelled out of an abandoned Dhalao Ghar, the demolition of which was also a long-pending demand of local residents.



South Zone Chairperson Dr. Nandini Sharma and Deputy Commissioner Dr Sonal Swaroop inaugurated the centre, where the civic body, in association with Select Citywalk and Aarohan will provide facilities like Mobile Health Clinic thrice a week where medical checkup, health counseling, NCD tests will be done on the spot alongwith treatment for common

ailments.

Through NGO Aarohan, basic education and training will also be provided to all the women safai sainiks regarding financial and digital literacy etc.

In this training schedule, all the women safai sainiks will be given awareness about government schemes for them and their children.

Training for skill development and waste upcycling etc will also be the part of the programme at this S3 Centre. In this programme one women safai sainik from each ward was also awarded for their special contribution in Swachh Survekshan-2021.