SDMC House finalises Budget for 2020-21

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation House on Friday finalised the Budget for the upcoming financial year as the Leader of the House Kamaljeet Sehrawat announced the final pointers in the House, providing for Rs 15 crore spending on development works in the recently regularised colonies.



The finalised budget said that this fund will be distributed equally booth-wise. Other than this, an additional fund of Rs 15 lakh has been sanctioned for Councillors who want to carry out development works without permission from the DSIC in these colonies.

Further, the budget has provided for an amount of Rs 2 lakh per ward for the installation of boards that clearly mention house number, block number and ward number in the recently regularised colonies.

LoH Sehrawat also announced the provision of charging a 10 per cent service tax on the total cost incurred due to development work conducted through MLA funds and MPLAD funds in addition to sanctioning Rs 25 lakh for each Councillor for dense carpeting and cement concrete streets and roads.

Besides, the SDMC also announced a provision to set aside Rs 10 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras in every zone for the safety of women, with additional funds provided for installing 5 street light poles in their respective wards.

Moreover, it has been proposed to reject a 1 per cent increase in Transfer Duty and the imposition of professional tax, adding that residents of the recently regularised colonies will have to pay current property tax only. Further, the widows of army personnel, para-military forces and Delhi Police personnel and safai karmacharis of SDMC and sportspersons representing the country will get a waiver from paying property tax related to one of their residential properties, registered under their own name.

The SDMC budget also sets aside Rs 10 crore for ETPs in every zone in addition to sanctioning Rs 3.08 crore for giving financial grants to Gaushalas.