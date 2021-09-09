SDMC honours 30 teachers with Nigam Teachers Award

New Delhi: The Education Department of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday felicitated 30 teachers with the Nigam Teachers Award in Kedarnath Sahni auditorium.



Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, "Schools remained closed due to the lockdown, yet the teachers continued the education of the children with their efforts."

He congratulated all the winners for ensuring all students get proper education even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. "If the teachers have any problem, they can contact the BJP State President's office," he further added.

The event also included details of new programmes that schools are undertaking to help students in these difficult times. School on wheels, providing internet connection to students without it, Parivartan Pathshala, Centralised Kitchen for midday meals and more, were discussed by Mukesh Suryan, SDMC Mayor.

Among the awardees, two were principals, 26 were primary school teachers, two were nursery school teachers, all of whom received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 along with a memento and a certificate each.

Nikita Sharma, Chairperson, Education Committee, SDMC congratulated all the award recipients and said that events like these boost morale in teachers.

Saraswati Vandana and the performances by teachers of various schools across Delhi was the highlight of the event.