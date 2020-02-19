SDMC holds workshop on prevention and control of vector-borne diseases

New Delhi: SDMC on Wednesday organised a day-long workshop on the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases to underline the need for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders, the RWAs and community in overcoming the challenge of the diseases.



On the occasion, Mayor Sunita Kangra said that the workshop is being organised to ensure timely steps to prevent and control vector-borne diseases. Public Health department must organise such workshops on a larger scale in the zones also. Mayor further said that the concerted efforts of SDMC have resulted in the reduction of dengue cases in Delhi.

She stressed upon formulating a forceful action plan for the complete elimination of these vector-borne diseases. Mayor asked the department to hold workshops and awareness program with the schools as children are a good brand ambassador to create awareness about vector born diseases in the society. The experts, scientists, representatives and doctors from the Union government, Delhi government, the three MCDs, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Armed forces, Sentinel Surveillance and Intersectoral partners attended the workshop.